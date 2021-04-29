Services for Mary Frances Wade Perkins, 80, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Roby Baptist Church.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests 

