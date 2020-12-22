Graveside services for Mary E. Noirfalise, 90, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Boone Creek Cemetery south of Licking. 

A visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Boone Creek Cemetery.

