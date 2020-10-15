Services for Marvin Henry Wenger, 87, of Bridgeton, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Fox Funeral Home, Licking. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. A committal service with military honors is at the Licking cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Missouri State Veterans Home, St. James. 

