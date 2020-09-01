Services for Marshall Ray Thompson, 36, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to American Heart Association.

