Graveside services for Margie Irene Russell, 92, of Houston, are 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

No visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Christian Church, Houston. 

