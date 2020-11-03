Services for Margie Pauline Copeland, 82, of Licking, are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Friday.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Margie Copeland Memorial Fund. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments