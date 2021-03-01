Graveside services for Leona Mae Pittman, 88, of Houston, are 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery, Ellis Prairie.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until noon at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. 

