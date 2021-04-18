Services for Madge Marie Elmore, 93, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at First Baptist Church, Houston.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church or Houston Senior Center. 

