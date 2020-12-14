Services for Vurtis "Mac" Lynn McDowell, 69, of Licking, are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Houston. 

Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time at the church. 

