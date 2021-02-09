Services for Elsie Lorene Creason, 98, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Success Baptist Church.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: February 9, 2021 @ 5:32 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. A mix of light snow and freezing drizzle is expected over northern portions of the area. A dusting of snow and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
