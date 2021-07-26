Services for Lonnie Ray Henry, 69, of Raymondville, are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to C.T. Smith Cemetery.

