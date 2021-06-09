Graveside services for Linda S. West, 72, of Houston, are 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Ozark Cemetery, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery.

