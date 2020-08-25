Graveside services for Vernon Lee Mosley, 52, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Arthur's Creek Cemetery. 

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arthur's Creek Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments