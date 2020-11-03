Graveside services for Lee Earl James, 83, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Allen Cemetery, Raymondville. 

There is no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery.

