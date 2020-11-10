Services for Larry Dean Postlewait, 68, of Bucyrus, are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Chapel Cemetery. 

