Services for Larisa Horbyk, 87, of Bucyrus, are 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Faith Fellowship.

Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Faith Fellowship. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Newborns in Need or Texas County Food Pantry.

