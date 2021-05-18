Services for Kirk Joseph Steinbach, 51, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Roby Baptist Church.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Roby Baptist Church, 12750 Highway 17. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Case Steinbach Education Fund, c/o Heritage Bank.

