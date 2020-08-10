Graveside services for Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Martin, 68, of Cabool, are 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13,  at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cabool.

No visitation is planned. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Cabool Victory Worship Center. 

