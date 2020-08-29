Services for Kenneth Joel Fortune, 56, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Blue Heaven Club. 

