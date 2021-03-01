Services for Dewey Kenneth Breckenridge, 89, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Roby Baptist Church. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Long Hollow Cemetery. 

