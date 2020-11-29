Services will be conducted at a later time for Madelyn “Kay’ Watson, 77, of West Plains.
Mrs. Watson passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Ozark Baptist Cemetery Fund at Ozark Baptist Church, Houston. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
