Visitation for Mary "Kate" Kathleen Richardson, 91, of Houston, is 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, May 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery or Downtown Houston, Inc. 

A private family burial will occur at Allen Cemetery.

