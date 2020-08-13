A memorial for Timothy Lynn Stalder Jr, 31, is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Lone Star Plaza at Grand Avenue and Pine Street in Houston. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the JR Stalder Memorial Fund at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments