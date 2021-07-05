Services for Joyce Irene McCartha, 86, of Falcon, are 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Pine Creek Church.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pine Creek Church.

