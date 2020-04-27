A private graveside service for Joyce Ann Stoner, 67, of Licking, is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking.

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Joyce Stoner Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. 65483.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments