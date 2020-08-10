Graveside services for Joy Leona Case, 75, of Fredericksburg, Va., are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Union Cemetery, Cabool. 

No visitation is planned. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: Fredericksburg Baptist Church, Mary Washington Hospice, IPF Foundation or the Larry and Joy Case Endowment Fund. 

