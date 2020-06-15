JOHNNIE EDGMOND

Graveside services for Johnnie Edgmond, 78, of Houston, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Bradford Funeral Home in Summersville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

