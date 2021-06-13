Services for John William Ruppert, 72, of Plato, are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Roby Baptist Church, 12750 Highway 17.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gary Sinise Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project. 

