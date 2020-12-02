Services for John Eugene Mitchell, 65, of Bucyrus, are 2:30 p.m Saturday, Dec. 5, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1:30 p.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments