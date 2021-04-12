Graveside services for John T. Forbes, 92, of Springfield, are 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Stubbs Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

No visitation is planned.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Stubbs Cemetery or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

