Services for John Paul Buchanan Jr., 71, of Springfield, are 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Updated: March 14, 2021 @ 10:50 pm
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Northern Howell County in south central Missouri... Shannon County in south central Missouri... Southern Texas County in south central Missouri... Douglas County in southwestern Missouri... Ozark County in southwestern Missouri... Webster County in southwestern Missouri... Wright County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 1215 PM CDT Monday. * At 1207 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours which will lead to additional flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... West Plains, Marshfield, Mountain Grove, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Houston and Rogersville. This includes the following low water crossings... Route U at The Jacks Fork 2 miles northwest of Clear Springs, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Route EE at The north Fork Northeast Vanzant, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob, Highway 95 at Bryant Creek just east of Rockbridge, Route U, 6 miles east of Willow Springs and Route E north of Highway 38 at The Gasconade River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
.Heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon into early Monday morning as showers and thunderstorms move through the region. The flooding potential will be high given the recent heavy rainfall over the last 72 hours, high soil saturation, and high streamflows. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Monday morning. * Additional heavy rainfall is expected with showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this afternoon into early Monday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could lead to flooding of streams, creeks, and low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
