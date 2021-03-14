Services for John Paul Buchanan Jr., 71, of Springfield, are 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments