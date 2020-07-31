Graveside services for Joan Agee, 90, of Houston, are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Allen Cemetery, Raymondville. 

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery.

