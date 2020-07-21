Services for James "Jim" William McColgin, 75, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Vollmar Cemetery or Texas County Gideons.

