Funeral services for Jerry Barton, 65, of Hartshorn, are noon Monday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Raymondville. 

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments