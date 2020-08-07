Graveside services for Iris Arla Sliger, 82, of Willow Springs and a longtime Houston resident, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. 

She will lie in state from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and 8 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Piney River Quilt Guild. 

