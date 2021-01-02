Services for Ina Marie Thieman, 86, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 12:30 until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Big Creek Cemetery, Houston.

