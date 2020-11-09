Services for Darlene Imogene Randall, 90, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wolford Cemetery.

