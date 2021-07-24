Services for Ian Edward Heath, 44, of Nixa, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Friendship Cemetery.

