Graveside services for Helen Nancy Laffoon, 103, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, Houston. 

