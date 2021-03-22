Services for Hazel Pauline Miles, 99, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church Kitchen Committee or Gideons International.

