Glenda Arlene O’Neil, 83, of Houston, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at Aurora Mercy Hospital.

She was born May 23, 1937, to Glen and Arlene Johnson Winslow.

The family will host a memorial service later.

Cremation arrangements were under the care of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

