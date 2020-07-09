Services for Gary Dee Grogan, 75, of Yukon, are 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. 

In lieu of the flowers, the family suggests memorials to Tyrone Cemetery. 

