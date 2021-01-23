Services for Garry Elmer Barton, 77, of Stoutland, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Garry Barton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. 

