Services for Garnett Wayne Sliger, 83, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Evans Funeral Home. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments