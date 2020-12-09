Services for Frances Eleanor Wilson, 94, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is noon until service time Saturday. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rocky Branch Cemetery.

