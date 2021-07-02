Services for Flossie D. Richards, 100, of Raymondville, are 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pleasant Hope Cemetery at Pleasant Hope. 

