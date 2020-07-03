Visitation for Faye Stottlemyre, 85, of Houston, is 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

A private family funeral will be held.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Three Rivers Hospice or the charity of your choice. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments