Funeral services for Evelyn Gruben, 80, of Summersville, are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. 

Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment is at Bethel Cemetery, Summersville.

Send an online condolence.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments