Funeral services for Evelyn Gruben, 80, of Summersville, are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment is at Bethel Cemetery, Summersville.
Updated: August 10, 2020 @ 12:58 am
