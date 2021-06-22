Services for Ethel Mae Cooper, 89, of Licking, are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Boone Creek Cemetery.

