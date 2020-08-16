Services for the Rev. Edward Eugene Hamilton, 78, of St. James, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Central Baptist Church, east of Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. The wearing of masks is recommended.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons International. 

